Briauna Bishop, Breanna Reagan score four goals as Stevens mercy-rules Belle Fourche 15-0

Riley Schad tallied her lone goal after a pass from Arnold before Breanna Reagan scored back-to-back goals in less than a minute, assisted by Mattie Tschetter and Abbie Noga, who followed with a score of her own in the 27th minute.

In the 30th minute, Bishop got on the board by hauling in a pass and using her left foot to slip a shot in the bottom right corner of the net. She scored again four minutes later, and after Tschetter found the back of the net on an assist by Chloe Vanheuveln, she earned a hat trick with her third tally of the contest in the 37th minute.

Bishop finished her scoring with another goal in the final minute to give Stevens a 12-0 halftime lead.

“We have a very young team and we’re still learning, so it’s difficult to play against a much more mature, older team,” Broncs head coach Robert Creed said. “It’s hard because every team we’ve played this year is at a much higher level than we are, so I think it’s just coming to the end of the season and the reality of it is that they need to work harder.”

Mara Karn blasted a shot from outside the box in the 46th minute before Breanna Reagan notched her third and fourth goal ahead of the midpoint of the second half to give the Raiders a season-high 15 goals,