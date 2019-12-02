RAPID CITY, SD-City Public Works officials have closed the bridge over Rapid Creek on East Main Street North, between Steele Avenue and Brennan Avenue, after discovery late Monday afternoon of a hole in the bridge deck. The closure is effective immediately and the public is advised to seek an alternative route until further notice.
Closure and detour signs have been placed in the area notifying the public of the bridge closure.
The hole was discovered late Monday afternoon by a City Street Department official. The hole is approximately 3 feet by 1 foot in diameter and is located on the east end of the eastbound lane of the bridge deck.
You have free articles remaining.
City Traffic Engineer Steve Frooman indicates a chuck of concrete fell through the bridge, leaving a hole with exposed rebar. City Public Works Director Dale Tech indicates the bridge is approximately 35 years old and the City had scheduled the bridge for upgrades next year after receiving a Department of Transportation grant earlier this year.
No cause has been determined for what created the hole. Tech says officials will be assessing the condition of the bridge and determining options for repair of the affected area in advance of the permanent upgrades.