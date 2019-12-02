Public Works officials closed the bridge over Rapid Creek on East Main Street North and between Steele Avenue and Brennan Avenue after a discovery Monday of a hole in the bridge deck.
Closure and detour signs have been placed in the area notifying the public of the bridge closure.
The hole was discovered late Monday afternoon by a city Street Department official. The hole is approximately 3 feet by 1 foot in diameter and is on the east end of the eastbound lane of the bridge deck.
City Traffic Engineer Steve Frooman indicates a chuck of concrete fell through the bridge, leaving a hole with exposed rebar. City Public Works Director Dale Tech indicates the bridge is approximately 35 years old and the city had scheduled the bridge for upgrades next year after receiving a Department of Transportation grant this year.
No cause has been determined for what created the hole. Tech says officials will be assessing the condition of the bridge and determining options for repair of the affected area in advance of the permanent upgrades.