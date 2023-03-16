BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation said bridge repair work is scheduled to begin Monday in two locations, including S.D. Highway 73 north of Howes over Cherry Creek and on U.S. Highway 212 east of Faith over Bear Creek.

SDDOT said with both bridge repair projects, traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridges with stop signs at each end. Bridge work is expected to be completed by the end of May. This is the first phase of a project that will continue with milling and asphalt paving once the bridge work is complete.