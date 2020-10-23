Bridger Amiotte rushes for 229 yards as Wall rolls over Northwestern

Bridger Amiotte rushed for 229 yards and scored four touchdowns as Wall rolled to a 40-8 win over Northwestern Friday in the first round of the Class 9A football playoffs in Wall.
The Eagles, 8-0, will play Lyman, 6-2, next week in the quarterfinals.
Wall held a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to two first-quarter touchdown runs by Amiotte of 32 and 53 yards. Then he scored twice more, on a 66-yard run and a 1-yard run that he fumbled on and recovered himself to give his team a 28-0 advantage with 10:34 to play.
Northwestern responded with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to get on the board, but the Eagles answered with their own 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, scored by Tack Tines.
Tines put the finishing touches on the victory with a 56-yard touchdown run with 3:59 left in regulation.
"It was great win for our team. Our defense played outstanding, they really stepped up tonight," said Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw. "Offensively our run game was fun to watch. That's a credit to our offensive line. They handled business up front. We do need to clean up some mistakes this week though as we prepare for Lyman. I'm proud of our team and the effort and determination we had tonight."
Amiotte averaged 16.4 yards per rush, and made a game-high 10.5 tackles on defense, including seven solo tackles and one sack. Tines added 84 yards to the Eagles' ground game on eight carries.
Wall earned 385 yards of total offense while allowing less than 100 from Northwestern
Football Playoffs
LEMMON/MCINTOSH 64, ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 14: The Cowboys remained undefeated this season with a 64-14 win over the Elks in the first round of the Class 9AA playoffs Friday.
No other information was made available.
Lemmon/McIntosh, 9-0, will play Florence/Henry, 7-3, in the quarterfinals next week.
PHILLIP 26, TIMBER LAKE 12: The Scotties earned a 26-12 win over the Panthers Friday in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Phillip, 7-2, will take on Canistota/Freeman 8-1, next week in the quarterfinals.
KADOKA AREA 62, DUPREE 12: The Kougars earned a big 62-12 victory over the Tigers on Friday in the first round of the Class 9B playoffs.
No other information was made available.
Kadoka Area, 8-1, will meet Scotland, 5-3, next week in the quarterfinals.
Faith 34, Harding County 30: The Longhorns edged the Ranchers 34-30 in the first round of the Class 9B playoffs Friday.
No other information was made available.
Faith, 7-2, will play Dell Rapids St. Mary, 5-2, in next week's quarterfinal round.
Volleyball
East West Dual at Spearfish High School
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0-3: The Cobblers failed to grab a set in their three losses Friday.
They lost 25-10, 25-21 to Watertown, 25-11, 25-18 to Brookings and 25-13, 25-15 to Brandon Valley.
No other information was made available.
Central returns to Spearfish High School Saturday for matches against Yankton and Harrisburg.
SPEARFISH 0-3: The host Spartans dropped all three of their matches Friday in straight sets.
They fell 25-10, 26-24 to Brandon Valley, 25-11, 25-19 to Watertown and 25-22, 25-15 to Brookings.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish takes on Harrisburg and Yankton Saturday at home.
DOUGLAS 0-3: The Patriots were swept in their trio of matches Friday.
They were beaten 25-10, 25-9 by Douglas, 25-14, 25-9 by Brandon Valley and 25-6, 25-10 by Watertown.
No other information was made available.
Douglas will meet Harrisburg and Yankton Saturday at Spearfish High School.
East West Dual at Sturgis High School
RAPID CITY STEVENS 0-2: The Raiders nearly grabbed a set in their two losing matches Friday.
Stevens fell 30-28 to Yankton in the opening set before losing the match by dropping the second 25-22. The Raiders also fell 25-5, 25-20 to Harrisburg earlier.
Stevens will return to Sturgis Saturday for matches against Brandon Valley, Watertown and Brookings.
STURGIS 0-2: The Scoopers dropped all four sets they played in their two losses Friday.
They fell 25-12, 25-19 to Yankton before losing 25-19, 25-21 to Harrisburg.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis will play a trio of matches at home Saturday, taking on Watertown, Brookings and Brandon Valley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!