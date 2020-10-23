Bridger Amiotte rushes for 229 yards as Wall rolls over Northwestern

Bridger Amiotte rushed for 229 yards and scored four touchdowns as Wall rolled to a 40-8 win over Northwestern Friday in the first round of the Class 9A football playoffs in Wall.

The Eagles, 8-0, will play Lyman, 6-2, next week in the quarterfinals.

Wall held a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to two first-quarter touchdown runs by Amiotte of 32 and 53 yards. Then he scored twice more, on a 66-yard run and a 1-yard run that he fumbled on and recovered himself to give his team a 28-0 advantage with 10:34 to play.

Northwestern responded with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to get on the board, but the Eagles answered with their own 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, scored by Tack Tines.

Tines put the finishing touches on the victory with a 56-yard touchdown run with 3:59 left in regulation.

"It was great win for our team. Our defense played outstanding, they really stepped up tonight," said Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw. "Offensively our run game was fun to watch. That's a credit to our offensive line. They handled business up front. We do need to clean up some mistakes this week though as we prepare for Lyman. I'm proud of our team and the effort and determination we had tonight."