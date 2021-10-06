Bridgewater might return Thursday from concussion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vic Fangio said concussed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was able to lift weights and attend meetings Wednesday and might even be back at practice Thursday.

"He's getting better," Fangio said before backup Drew Lock ran the offense at practice.

Lock played the second half Sunday against Baltimore after Bridgewater took a shot to his chin from Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh just before halftime of the Broncos' 23-7 loss.

Neither Bridgewater nor Lock had a good game last weekend.

After completing 75% or more of his passes in his first three starts, Bridgewater was just 7 for 16 for 65 yards with two sacks and a touchdown when he got hurt.

Lock was just 12 for 21 for 113 yards with three sacks and an interception in the end zone with 3 seconds left that allowed the Ravens to rub it in and ran the ball one final time to top 100 yards for a record-tying 43rd consecutive game, a move that drew Fangio's ire.

Fangio said Lock's poor performance speaks to the difficulty of transitioning from being the starter to backup status like Lock did when he lost his job to Bridgewater during training camp.