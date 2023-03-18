Brig. Gen. Scott Petrik, director of the Joint Staff for the South Dakota National Guard, retired after 39 years of service this month. He was honored with a retirement ceremony on March 4 at the Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.

Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, presented Petrik the Legion of Merit award for Petrik's 39 years of outstanding service. Marlette thanked Petrik and his family for their service and commitment to the South Dakota National Guard.

Petrik held several key leadership and staff positions during his career, including the Officer Candidate School Battalion commander, 196th Regional Training Institute commander, Army Chief of Staff, and director of the Joint Staff.

Petrik deployed to Afghanistan in 2004-2005 with the 109th Engineer Group. He received multiple awards including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Petrik began his military service in 1983 with the 109th Engineer Group as a combat wire installer before receiving his commission as an engineer officer in July 1990 from the South Dakota Military Academy. Petrik has a bachelor of science degree in business management from Black Hills State University and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The Petrik family has a history of military service. Petrik's father, Brig. Gen. Stan Petrik, retired from the South Dakota National Guard as the Army Assistant Adjutant General and Scott and Tina Petrik's son Garrett was recently promoted to captain and serves as the 881st Headquarters Company commander in the South Dakota National Guard.

During his retirement ceremony, Petrik's children praised their father for his dedication to the military and his family.

"The most fortunate thing of being a member of the South Dakota National Guard is this is a family-based organization," Scott Petrik said. "The Guard is an extended family, and I would not have had the career that I did without the support of both my family and the Guard family."