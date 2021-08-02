Bringing Custom Culture to the Sturgis Rally, Nine Bike Shows at a Time

Ever since the first nutjob decided to strap a motor to a bicycle, there has been a desire to make something cool, even cooler. The custom motorcycle scene is a cultural phenomenon. Publications, TV shows and massive in-person meet-ups have helped expand and define the custom bike scene, making it a culture all its own. The desire to improve, to challenge and to further the motorcycle industry is why custom motorcycle culture is so strong, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is doing its part to inspire that culture at the 81st Sturgis Rally. The Buffalo Chip is partnering with top custom motorcycle builders and show promoters to bring to the rally the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Custom Series – a bike show series featuring nine world-class bike shows.

The Custom Series kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 7 with the School’s Out Chopper Show featuring Mondo Porras of Denver’s Choppers. Widely recognized and appreciated, choppers define a huge section of the custom scene and will bring a large showing to the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.

Following on Aug. 8 is the no-nonsense FXR and Dyna Mixer featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications. This ride-in show is all about the riders and their stories, and it delivers some of hottest customs from two of the most celebrated Harley-Davidson models, the Dyna and the FXR.