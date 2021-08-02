Bringing Custom Culture to the Sturgis Rally, Nine Bike Shows at a Time

Ever since the first nutjob decided to strap a motor to a bicycle, there has been a desire to make something cool, even cooler. The custom motorcycle scene is a cultural phenomenon. Publications, TV shows and massive in-person meet-ups have helped expand and define the custom bike scene, making it a culture all its own. The desire to improve, to challenge and to further the motorcycle industry is why custom motorcycle culture is so strong, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is doing its part to inspire that culture at the 81st Sturgis Rally. The Buffalo Chip is partnering with top custom motorcycle builders and show promoters to bring to the rally the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Custom Series – a bike show series featuring nine world-class bike shows.
The Custom Series kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 7 with the School’s Out Chopper Show featuring Mondo Porras of Denver’s Choppers. Widely recognized and appreciated, choppers define a huge section of the custom scene and will bring a large showing to the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.
Following on Aug. 8 is the no-nonsense FXR and Dyna Mixer featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications. This ride-in show is all about the riders and their stories, and it delivers some of hottest customs from two of the most celebrated Harley-Davidson models, the Dyna and the FXR.
Monday, Aug. 9 brings in a brand-new show to the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads. The Hardcore Cycles Performance Show & Skinny Tire Bagger Build-Off will feature bikes that are all about the ponies. High horsepower and performance-oriented bikes make up the bread and butter of this inaugural show featuring John O’Brien of Hardcore Cycles.
The Women, Wind and Wheels Bike Show™ featuring Kelly Yazdi of Ride Wild returns to the Chip this year on Aug. 10, AKA Women’s Day. The all-women’s ride-in show presented by Ride Wild will showcase a thriving facet of custom culture – women-owned and ridden customs. And, for the first time, a class for Best 2-Up Touring Bike.
A communal celebration of one of the most popular and most customizable Harley models, the Sportster, will set up at Camp Zero near the Chip’s East Gate on Aug. 10. The Sportster Showdown™ Bike Show and Party featuring Pat Patterson of Led Sled Customs is set to bring together the top builders and aftermarket parts companies for some memorable mayhem.
The custom culture gets miniaturized with a fun celebration of an extremely popular component of the motorcycle industry – mini bikes. Grown men and women will head down to Camp Zero on Aug. 10 for the 2rd annual Mini Bike Show to showcase builds that are small in stature, but big in character.
Another all-new show making its way to Sturgis this year is the Evo Entanglement Bike Show Presented by S&S Cycle and featuring Bill Dodge of Bling’s Cycles. Evo Entanglement will showcase all bikes outfitted with the long-revered Evolution engine on Aug. 11 at the free-access Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.
On Aug. 12, the Chip hosts the granddaddy of them all. The Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show featuring Ted Smith is the longest running and most prestigious bike show in the world. This year will feature some of the world’s top builders vying for titles and showcasing a progressive sense of custom culture.
Closing out the Buffalo Chip Custom Series is the Bagger Blastoff featuring Tony Cianci of Florida Full Throttle Magazine. This show is for the audiophiles. Wild custom Baggers with insane sound systems will take to the CrossRoads on Aug. 13 to show what they got.
As the ultimate celebration of custom culture and the builders who are a part of it, every show in the Buffalo Chip Custom Series will advance a Best in Show winner. These winners will go on to compete against each other for the title of Custom Series King (or Queen), chosen by celebrity judges. The ultimate winner will receive a huge Custom Series King trophy hand-fabricated by Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications on the Buffalo Chip Main Stage on Aug. 13, prior to the evening’s headlining performance from Shinedown.
Fans of custom culture can find the full schedule of Sturgis bike show events at BuffaloChip.com/bikeshows.