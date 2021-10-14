Broncos are expecting same old Raiders even without Gruden

DENVER — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller still sees the Las Vegas Raiders as Jon Gruden's team even after their rival's iconic coach resigned in disgrace.

While acknowledging "how they call the game will definitely change because they have a new play caller," Miller insisted, "what they do is what they do."

"They're not going to come out here and be an option team. They're not just going to come out here and change their whole identity because Gruden's gone," Miller argued. "They're still going to do some of the things that they do well. We just don't know when they will do it.

"To be honest, that's really every week that we go out there," Miller added. "We really don't know what the other team is going to present."

Longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia makes his debut as the Raiders' interim head coach Sunday, with offensive coordinator Greg Olson taking over play-calling duties in a matchup pitting 3-2 teams who are seeking their first win in October.

"No one wants to be a head coach in this particular situation, no one wants to be put in front of this under these particular circumstances," said Bisaccia, whose first NFL job was under Gruden in 2002, when he was hired as special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.