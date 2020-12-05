Broncos bringing QBs to KC to face Chiefs

"Mahomes is special, not just this year — ever since he's taken over the starting job in Kansas City, he's had a phenomenal short career," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "He's just really a great, great quarterback, and he especially excels in their system. He's really good at operating their system."

His cast of cohorts makes it a relatively easy task.

Tyreek Hill has put together three consecutive 100-yard receiving games, and he's caught at least one TD pass in five straight, highlighted by a 269-yard effort with three scores against Tampa Bay. Tight end Travis Kelce is riding a streak of 106 games with at least one catch and needs a mere 22 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight year.

Throw in the recent return of Sammy Watkins from a hamstring injury, fellow wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LeVeon Bell, and you have a seemingly unstoppable offense.

"Those guys are rolling," Watkins said, "so I'm just trying to catch up to their speed. You got everybody moving so fast, I'm like, 'I got to catch up.' The offense is going to continue doing what they're doing. I'm just trying to add to it."

As if it needed any more help.