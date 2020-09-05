Broncos' Butt a feel-good story on cutdown day

"There were a lot of days I really wanted to quit," he said.

But he said he couldn't face his family if he did that.

"It might not be the best day and the path might not be linear," Butt said. "You're going to have some down days, but eventually you're going to go back up."

And eventually the pain will subside and the good days will come one after the other.

"I'm really happy I stuck with it because I do feel really, really good out there. I feel like I can still play in this league and contribute," Butt said. "I can even get much better than what I'm playing right now. That's a lesson I definitely learned through this and everybody can learn.

"Bad days are going to come and tough days are going to come, but you can't quit. You just have to keep showing up."

Butt's perseverance paid off Saturday.

"It's been a hell of a year for Jake," coach Vic Fangio said. "From Day 1, and he came back with the early group, I've not seem him limp once. He's not been in the training room ... He's had a terrific camp, not just playing-wise but he's actually 100% healthy.

"And moving around, you'd never know that he had been through the injuries that he's had with his knees. He looks as good as new to me."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0