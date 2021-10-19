Broncos expect Bridgewater to start despite sore foot

Von Miller all but guaranteed Denver will halt its three-game skid, although his declaration this time wasn't quite as strong as it was in 2018 when he promised the Broncos would kick the Arizona Cardinals' booty.

"I don't want to put the pressure on those guys this time, I want to put the pressure on me — and I'm going to have a great game," Miller said. "I'm going to go out there and I'm going to play well. I'm going to get a couple of sacks and if I do that, then we will win.

"If you look at this season, in the first two games I had a couple of sacks. We won those games. These last three games, I didn't do as much. So, if I can play well and I can get sacks and I can find a way to disrupt the game, you know, we will win," Miller said.

"So, the pressure's on me to play well. I will play well. I don't know who the tackle is I'm going against, but I'm going to kill him — and the other guy, too, on the other side," Miller added with a chuckle.

Although you couldn't tell from Miller's bravado, Fangio said his team was wobbled after losing three straight.