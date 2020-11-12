Broncos' field goal decision more of a mindboggler than ever

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' shunning of a long field-goal attempt last weekend is still being debated, and not just by flustered fans and perplexed radio hosts.

Kicker Brandon McManus chimed in on social media Thursday to dispute his special teams coach's assertion that he had kicked poorly in pregame warmups at Atlanta.

That's the reason Tom McMahon gave for discouraging the 58-yard attempt by McManus, who has made five of six attempts from 50-plus yards this season.

Coach Vic Fangio said after the Broncos' 34-27 loss Sunday that he wanted to send his kicker out to attempt the long field goal in the first quarter, but that McMahon talked him out of it during a timeout.

Instead, the Broncos punted from the Falcons 41 while trailing 3-0.

"I had a strong urge to try that. I believe it would have been a 58 or 59-yarder," Fangio said. "Tom talked me out of it and I had a strong enough urge that I wanted to think about it some more to the point where I did call a timeout."

McMahon was asked to explain his advice during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday, and his responses, followed by McManus' reaction, piled more intrigue onto the hotly debated decision.