Broncos hire Paton as Elway's GM successor

Elway said it quickly "became clear why George has been such a coveted GM candidate for so many years. He is a proven evaluator who knows every detail of leading football operations. With his experience in all aspects of the job -- the college and pro sides, salary cap, trades, working with the head coach and bringing the staff together -- George is more than ready to succeed in this role.

"George has waited and worked for the right opportunity, which shows that he is smart and serious about winning."

That's something the Broncos haven't done a lot of lately.

Elway led Denver to a 96-74 record, five AFC West titles, two conference championships and the franchise's third Super Bowl title to go with the two he won at the end of his Hall of Fame playing career.

All of that success came in Elway's first five seasons in charge, in large part because he lured Peyton Manning to Denver for the second chapter of his storied career. Under Manning, the Broncos went 55-17 in four seasons, which culminated with a win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

Manning retired a month later and the Broncos haven't been the same since.