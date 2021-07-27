Broncos in no hurry to settle on starting quarterback

Fangio said he's not sure when that will be, although "ideally you'd like to come to that decision sooner rather than later."

"But we're going to let the decision be made for us, hopefully. And whenever that happens, it happens," Fangio said.

"If it's so close that we can't make a call and it stretches into the first week of preparation (for the season opener), then I'll probably be playing games with you all week, that first game week as to who the starter is," Fangio cracked.

"But we're like everybody else. We want it to define itself quickly — sooner rather than later — but we're going to let the process play itself out."

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who's returning from a torn ACL, said he's eager to catch passes from both quarterbacks in camp and like Miller is in no hurry to see which one emerges as the winner.

"I see a lot of promise in both dudes, and I think competition brings out the best in everybody," Sutton said.

He added that there's plenty of time before the Sept. 12 season opener at the Meadowlands against the Giants to know who's going to be lining up under center.