Broncos' Lock still active, can watch practice

One of several NFL coaches who were penalized this week, Fangio said he's looking into wearing a face shield like Andy Reid.

"Yeah, I'm going to consider that," Fangio said. "As a matter of fact, I was going to use it for the first game of the season and late in the process decided not to."

Fangio said he's been forgetting to put his mask up after taking it down to call in plays or speak with the officials. He said he's also been pulling it down when his glasses fog up: "It's all been subconsciously happening during the game," he said.

"There's no mystery of what's happening and why it's happening," Fangio said. "I just have to do better with it and continue to do a better job of pulling it back up when I have a reason to pull it down."

Like players and other club personnel, coaches are taking daily COVID-19 tests, wearing contact tracers and following other protocols designed to allow the NFL to complete a full season during the pandemic.

Asked if he felt the rules requiring the masks of coaches during games were for reasons of public health or public relations, Fangio responded: "I don't know. I'm wearing it because the NFL says we have to wear it and I'm a loyal employee of the NFL and I'm going to do my best to do better with that."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0