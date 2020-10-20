Broncos' McManus nice safety net for offense

McManus made it look like a breeze. He connected from 45, 44, 27, 52, 20 and 54 yards. It's the sixth time he's made multiple field goals of 50 or more yards in a game, which ties Baltimore's Justin Tucker for most in NFL history.

McManus had a crack at a 57-yarder early in the fourth quarter, but the team elected to pass leading 18-3.

A calculated decision in the estimation of McManus.

"If I miss that, they get the ball at midfield and definitely the momentum," said McManus, whose team has won two in a row heading into a home game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on Sunday. "I really wasn't itching at all to go out there."

That's in contrast to last season, when McManus had a sideline outburst after coach Vic Fangio called him back as he was preparing to attempt an NFL record 65-yarder at altitude.

But that decision by Fangio has only served to fuel him. McManus is 12 of 13 on field goals this season, including a 53-yarder to put Denver up for good late in the fourth at the New York Jets on Oct. 1. That helped net him AFC special teams player of the week honors, which he figures to be up for again.