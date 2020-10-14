Broncos' Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Gordon's agent Damarius Bilbo declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press.

Lock said he was disappointed Gordon put himself in this situation but was standing by him.

"Yeah, I was of course upset but we're also here for him," Lock said. "It's like having a brother who gets in trouble. You're not going to bash him for what he did. You're going to go pick him up and maybe take him to get some ice cream or something.

"I'm hoping that he can play on Sunday, but obviously that's not up to me."

Gordon, who signed a two-year, $16 million free agent deal in the offseason, was coming off his best game, a 107-yard, two-TD performance in Denver's 37-28 win over the Jets on Oct. 1.

The Broncos were supposed to play at New England last weekend but that game was delayed twice because of the Patriots' coronavirus infections. The game was first pushed back a day, and after preparing all week, the Broncos gathered Sunday to fly to Boston but instead were told the game was being pushed back a second time, to next weekend.

Fangio then gave his team Sunday, Monday and Tuesday off. Gordon was among several Broncos veterans who complained on social media about essentially losing their bye week.