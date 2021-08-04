Broncos QB competition still neck and neck after first week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos insist there's been no separation one week into the quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Reinforcing that notion, both quarterbacks threw interceptions during 2-minute drives to end Wednesday's practice.

"Yeah, that was a little miscommunication," said Bridgewater, whose final pass was picked off by recently signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris when wide receiver Branden Mack failed to turn for the ball at the goal line. "We'll work on that. I'm glad we're making that mistake now and not in the game."

That blunder followed Lock's blunder on his final pass, which went right to safety Justin Simmons in the end zone on a throw that was designed to go to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Lock, who threw a league-high 15 interceptions in 13 games last season, said he simply made a boneheaded decision.

"Halfway between running, halfway between throwing, just make a better decision," Lock said. "Jerry ran a good route. Either put it over the top of him or just chuck it in the dirt and go to the next play. Don't go half and half there."