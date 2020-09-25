Broncos receivers facing big tests with Sutton out

"When we drafted all those guys, we felt like we had one of the most talented receiving corps from top to bottom in the league," Patrick said. "With Courtland going down, it truly is that next man up mentality. Jerry Jeudy is going to get more targets. DaeSean's going to get more targets. KJ's going to get more targets. Tyrie is probably going to get more involved. Of course, I'm going to get more targets.

"We talked about it all camp that we have one of the best receiver corps. We're prepared for this."

The Broncos' top pass catcher so far is actually tight end Noah Fant, who has nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The only other TD catch came from running back Melvin Gordon last week at Pittsburgh, where Sutton and QB Drew Lock got injured.

Jeudy has eight catches for 118 yards and Hamler had three receptions for 48 yards in his debut last week after returning from a strained hamstring.

"The young guys have to step up," Gordon said. "In some situations, you don't have to step up until the end of the season or maybe the next year. We've had some key guys go down, so you know what, you have to grow up quicker than most.

"Those guys have the confidence in themselves to go out there and make a play. They have the talent."