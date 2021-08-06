Broncos see snubs despite 3 going into Hall of Fame

Ellis would like to add Mike Shanahan to that list.

"He's the best coach that this organization has ever had. I would think he has a really good chance of getting in there based on the way the Hall has set up their criteria now," Ellis said. "He deserves to go in."

Atwater can't believe the famed Orange Crush defense of the 1970s isn't represented: "How could they not have one person in the Hall of Fame? To this day I just cannot understand that. Hopefully in the coming years that will be taken care of."

Like Little, Atwater waited a long time to get that knock at the door telling him he'd finally made it. He said he didn't mind having to wait 18 months for his big celebration because now he gets to go in the same weekend as his good friend Lynch.

"I know we're two different classes (but) it will be special that we're going in together," Atwater said.

Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004, the same year Bailey was acquired from Washington and they played together until 2007.

"Those were four great years," Lynch said. "I'm really thankful that the Broncos were there for me at that stage in my career. I played 11 years in Tampa and the thought of going anywhere else was really hard to digest and they gave me a really nice landing spot."