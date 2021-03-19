Broncos' Simmons becomes NFL's highest-paid safety

Paton succeeded John Elway as GM in January after 14 years as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Simmons was the first player franchised tagged this offseason, Paton made it clear the $13.729 million tag was just a placeholder to keep him off the open market while they worked out a long-term contract.

Simmons' wife, Taryn, tweeted the agreement on Friday morning: "We're here to stay Denver! We have some big dreams for this city that we now call home. We want to win football games of course but more importantly, we want to help change lives. We love you #BroncosCountry"

A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2016, Simmons has had nearly 300 tackles and a dozen interceptions in the past three years, during which time he hasn't missed a single snap.

He had a career-best five interceptions last season when he earned his first Pro Bowl berth a year after he was selected as an All-Pro for the first time.

Simmons has been one of the most active players in the community on a team that's garnered a reputation for its civic involvement, and last summer Simmons emerged as one of the team's leading voices on social justice issues.

He was the Broncos' Walter Peyton Man of the Year nominee last season and he's the only three-time winner of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award given by the Denver chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America in recognition of his professionalism and depth of interaction with the media.

