Broncos' top priority: breaking out of September swoon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It took until October each of the last two seasons for the Denver Broncos to get into the win column. A faster start is the top priority for a team that sports more talent, better depth and a relatively soft September schedule.

The team's 0-7 September record under coach Vic Fangio isn't something the players have shied away from addressing in the locker room, defensive end Shelby Harris said Wednesday.

"We've talked about it before because it's like, 'How are we going to change it?" Harris said. "It's not like a secret, you know? We suck in September.

"So, ... we've got to come out the gate faster, and that's something that we all emphasize and want to fix and correct."

Fangio said this roster, which was reinforced by new GM George Paton, is the best he's had in Denver.

"I think we have more depth and more overall talent," he said. "I think we're definitely a deeper team across the board and now we've got to go out and prove that we're a good team."

Which starts by beating teams that aren't as good.

The Broncos have been amongst the worst in the league since their last winning record in 2016 but they have high hopes of contending again after Paton's offseason retooling.