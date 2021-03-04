Broncs earn their way into Class A tourney

The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team punched its ticket to the Class A state high school basketball tournament with a gutsy 50-46 victory over Parkston Thursday night in a SoDak 16 matchup in Kadoka.

The Broncs and Trojans were evenly matched at the end of the half at 23 points apiece, before Belle Fourche took a 35-34 advantage into the fourth.

After Parkston cut the Bronc lead to 47-45 late in the quarter, Kaylin Garza made a trio of free throws to send Belle Fourche to its first state tournament in three years.

Garza led all scorers with 25 points.

Allison Ziebart paced the Trojans with 18 points, while Tiah Holzbauer chipped in with 12.

Belle Fourche (18-4) will play Hamlin in the opening round of the Class A tournament Thursday night in Watertown.

WINNER 50, TRI-VALLEY 35: The Warriors clamped down defensively to earn their way into the Class A state tournament with a win over Tri-Valley on Thursday.

Both teams played to a 9-all tie at the end of the first quarter, before Winner started to pull away and maintained a 28-19 advantage at the half.