Broncs earn their way into Class A tourney

The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team punched its ticket to the Class A state high school basketball tournament with a gutsy 50-46 victory over Parkston Thursday night in a SoDak 16 matchup in Kadoka.
The Broncs and Trojans were evenly matched at the end of the half at 23 points apiece, before Belle Fourche took a 35-34 advantage into the fourth.
After Parkston cut the Bronc lead to 47-45 late in the quarter, Kaylin Garza made a trio of free throws to send Belle Fourche to its first state tournament in three years.
Garza led all scorers with 25 points.
Allison Ziebart paced the Trojans with 18 points, while Tiah Holzbauer chipped in with 12.
Belle Fourche (18-4) will play Hamlin in the opening round of the Class A tournament Thursday night in Watertown.
WINNER 50, TRI-VALLEY 35: The Warriors clamped down defensively to earn their way into the Class A state tournament with a win over Tri-Valley on Thursday.
Both teams played to a 9-all tie at the end of the first quarter, before Winner started to pull away and maintained a 28-19 advantage at the half.
From there, the Warriors outscored Tri-Valley 22-16 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Belle Swedlund led Winner with 24 points, while Kalla Bertram finished with 15.
The Warriors (20-2) will play Dakota Valley in the quarterfinal round of the Class A tournament on Thursday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 41, HILL CITY 39: McCook Central/Montrose battled back in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to earn its spot in the Class A tournament with a narrow win over the Rangers.
Down 39-33 with a little over two minutes remaining, the Cougars went on an 8-0 run and held on as a last-second three bounced off the rim for Hill City's Whitney Edwards.
Hailey Wathen led the way for the Rangers with 15 points.
The Rangers closed out the season at 17-5.
Class B
WHITE RIVER 49, ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 37: White River rallied from an early deficit as it scored a win over Aberdeen Christian in a SoDak 16 matchup on Thursday.
The Tigers trailed 9-3 in the first quarter, but once they gained the lead, they held on and sealed the deal.
Caelyn Valanda-Prue led White River with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Karlie Cameron and Nicole Yackley added nine points apiece.
Grace Kaiser scored 12 points to lead the Knights, while Mallory Miller and Joy Rohrbach had eight each.
The Tigers (21-1) will play Viborg-Hurley to open the state tournament on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 49, TIMBER LAKE 33: The Jaguars had three players score in double figures on their way to earning a spot in the Class B state tournament.
Raven Barse paced Corsica-Stickney with 15 points and eight rebounds, Rachel Gerlach added 11 points and Payton Delange finished with 10.
Shay Kraft led the way for the Panthers with 16 points and seven boards.
The Jaguars (21-2) will play in the state tournament starting on Thursday, while Timber Lake’s season ends at 13-9.
HANSON 59, FAITH 28: Hanson jumped out to a 21-8 lead and ran past the Longhorns Thursday night in a SoDak 16 matchup.
The Beaverettes were led by Mekiah Campbell, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Annalyse Weber chipped in with 15 points for Hanson (19-3), while Alyssa Moschell had 10.
Ariah Engel paced Faith with 10 points.
The Longhorns close out the season at 13-10.
WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 46, NEW UNDERWOOD 27: Lydia Schroeder scored 20 points to lead the Coyotes to a win over the Tigers and a Class B state playoff berth.
Waverly-South Shore held New Underwood to just 10 points in the second half to pick up the win.
New Underwood finished the season at 18-5.