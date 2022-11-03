Broncs surge into SoDak 16 with sweep of Rangers

BELLE FOURCHE — After a dominant first set, Belle Fourche trailed Hill City 16-11 midway through the second in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament on Thursday at Edwin Petranek Armory.

The Lady Broncs responded with a 14-5 run to claim the second set 25-21, then went on to down the Rangers 25-19 in the final frame to earn a 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 straight-set victory and advance to next week’s Class A SoDak 16.

It marked the Broncs’ (31-6) 14th straight win, dating back to an Oct. 1 loss at Redfield.

Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said her team has stayed patient and battled back from deficits a few times this season.

“We talk about playing one ball at a time and how we’ve got to finish,” Schlichtemeier said. “They've been really good about not getting rattled when we get in that situation and we've been able to come back.”

No. 7 Belle Fourche returns to action Tuesday against No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (26-6) for a spot in the Class A State Tournament at a neutral site that will be announced at a later date.

Hill City (21-13) never backed down in the match. First-year head coach Allison Henderson said her team was an amazing group to coach because of their skill, personality and heart.

“They are they're not hard to coach,” an emotional Henderson said. “They want to do what you want them to do. They work hard all the time and I love them with all my heart.”

Grace Clooten stepped up in front of the net for Belle Fourche but credited the bond of her teammates for the victory.

“We're so excited,” Clooten said. “I'm so glad that we won in three. We had to have a lot of courage and grit to get it done and I'm so proud of (my teammates).”

The senior led the Broncs with 18 kills, including the first and last kills of the match. Clooten also made big plays at the net when her team needed it most, as 11 of her kills came after a Rangers point.

“She has taken off in this last part of the season and it’s been a perfect time,” Schlictemeir said. “Around the time of the Douglas Tournament she started getting after it, and it has been huge for us.”

Belle Fourche also benefited from a large crowd of home supporters, and that energy took a toll on Hill City in the match.

“I think that confidence and the mental game were pretty big,” Henderson said. “It’s hard to come to a school on the road that has so much support, and it can be hard to overcome that. I’m proud of them no matter what the score says.”

The Broncs also brought their own energy to the floor, which Schlictemeir said has been a huge part of the team’s success this season.

“This group of girls has a ball together and I think that's huge,” she said. “And whenever they step on the court, they love each other and have a lot of fun.”