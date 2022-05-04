 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brown County child being investigated for hepatitis

Department of Health logo

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a child with hepatitis of unknown origin. The child lives in Brown County and is under 10 years of age.

South Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and adenovirus infection.

“We are asking medical providers to be on the lookout for hepatitis in children without a known cause,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “DOH is working with the CDC to identify the cause and to prevent additional illnesses from occurring.”

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.

Talk to your medical provider if your child is experiencing these symptoms. A link between cases of hepatitis and adenovirus infection is suspected. Adenovirus infections are common and occur among persons of all ages. Symptoms may include cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye.

DOH encourages everyday precautions to keep children safe, including washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching the eyes, nose, or mouth, and staying up-to-date on routinely recommended vaccines.

