JUNIOR HOCKEY

Brown scores twice as Sabres snap 3-game losing skid with win over Sheridan

  • Updated
Derrick Brown potted a pair of goals and Hunter Fischbach added three assists as the Badlands Sabres snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Sheridan Hawks at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Seth Stock also tallied a goal and an assist for the Sabres (9-13-1), while Zach Vockler and Keagon Holloway scored goals. Brown, Kael Delzer, Cole Sykes, Mason Martin, Rhodes Buffalo and Utin Lightning also dished out assists. Zach Broxterman made 45 saves in net.

Badlands took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. After the Hawks (3-24-0) got on the board in the second period, it added two more goals for a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes. The Sabres and Hawks each added one more goal in the third.

The two teams will face off again Saturday in Sheridan.

