Browning 'taking charge' with QBs absent

"I've learned he's a good leader," Zimmer said. "He's a good competitor. I've seen him take charge out here in all the practices. Instead of sitting in the back and biding his time, he's taking charge and throwing, understanding what's going on, and I think the guys feel that."

Mond tested positive for the virus, and Zimmer only shrugged his shoulders when asked Wednesday when the rookie might be back. Cousins and Stanley, who were deemed high-risk close contacts, were expected to return to practice on Thursday, Zimmer said.

Being the only vaccinated quarterback can only help Browning's cause to get the No. 2 spot, but handling his unexpected time this week in the spotlight well will go even further.

"Gary Kubiak used to say, 'Nobody knows if you're ready until you just get thrown in there,'" Browning said, adding: "That's part of being a backup in this league. You've always got to be ready."

Browning never had to redshirt in college, so the last two years were a significant adjustment.

"I spent a lot of time in the weight room. I think just in general, having some success then going undrafted, it definitely makes you look in the mirror and be like, 'All right. I went undrafted for a reason. What do I need to get better at?'" Browning said.