JUNIOR HOCKEY

Brown's last second goal pushes Sabres past Yellowstone

  • Updated
Sabres logo

Badlands Sabres' Derrick Brown pushed a go-ahead goal past Yellowstone keeper Edvin Falkenstrom, on assists from Seth Stock and Hunter Fischbach, with 16 seconds to play in the third period to complete a 4-3 victory on Thursday night.

The Sabres bounced back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period with three unanswered goals in the final nine minutes and 33 seconds.

The comeback started when Brady Ridnour scored in the 10th minute to cut the Quake lead to 3-2 just over half way through the third period. Then Keagon Holloway tied the game just 1:14 later on his second goal of the night.

Brown kept the game from overtime as he netted the game-winner with 16 seconds to play in contest.

The Sabres continue their three game road set with Yellowstone on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

