BRUCE: Congress needs to act to protect USPS

Second, slowing down the mail further cripples an already seriously atrophied economy. A lot of merchandise and money still moves the old-fashioned way by snail mail. Slower service means everything from paper checks to mail-order prescriptions are going to take longer to get where they’re going.

Anecdotally, we can see this happening daily. In our office, not surprisingly, we receive mail copies of all newspapers in the state. Papers have been showing up just recently from late June and early July. And a valuable payment to a contract laborer took 13 days to make its way to Virginia by First Class this month.

Again, conventional wisdom — if there even is such a thing anymore — would dictate the slower the money comes, the angrier businesses and Americans in general are going to get with the powers that be.

There is no denying the financial straits of the post office. Historically one of America’s best-run bureaucracies — yes, the post office is actually very popular — USPS was saddled with billions of dollars in liabilities when congress ruled 15 years ago the agency should pre-fund its retirement pension benefits. That meant paying up front for the nearly 5 million career employees in its ranks.