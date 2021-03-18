Bucks struggle early, hold off Kernels

"When he got his fourth foul going to the basket, we told him that 'hey, you might have to hit a couple of pull-ups here,'" Haynes said of Mors. "He did a great job of attacking tonight, and it is not easy to score on those guys, Alm and Hinker, they are great around the basket."

Although his team struggled offensively, Haynes said its defense kept the Bucks in the game.

"Even though we only had one point in the first quarter, we were still in it. We were down a dozen points or whatever it was, we were still in it and were able to make some shots in the second quarter, get in our press and get the momentum going our way," he said. "We couldn't do that without our defense. It wasn't the prettiest game, that's for sure, but we had to make it that way. Our guys did a great job, great effort. This time of year, you just have to survive and advance."

The Kernels couldn't have asked for a better start, leading 12-1 at the end of the first quarter. Yankton didn't get its first field goal until the 6:42 mark of the second quarter on a three-point play by Rugby Ryken. The Bucks took their first lead at 23-20 on a late three-point play by Mors and led by one point at halftime.