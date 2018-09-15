Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The 2018 Ups of Downs Buddy Walk Family Carnival and Dance is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Barnett Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Cost is $15 for a single and $50 for a family of four, which includes family carnival activities, lunch and the dance.

