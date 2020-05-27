Budget reductions, closing pools not an easy decision

McIntyre suggests bad management might be the culprit for the pools not breaking even. In the government recreation business, the goal is to recover 30-40% of the expenses. That’s why there are no private pools and government is left to provide this service. To recover these expenses fully, admission prices would be raised by about $11 per visit over the current fee of $6, plus, additional staff would be required to ensure compliance with social distancing standards - driving the operational costs higher and attendance lower.

By the way, nearly all South Dakota cities have made the same decisions on pools this year, for the same reasons as Rapid City.

McIntyre points to stopping the construction on the Arena to satisfy the needed budget reductions. The new Arena is not funded through the general fund and stopping the project would have grave financial consequences for the taxpayers.

In a 2018 scientifically-valid community survey, City residents were asked if they could allocate $1,000 of their tax dollars, how much would they spend on various City services. Police services, street repair, fire services and snow removal were the top four of 14 choices. Recreation facilities and programs were listed far down on the list at ninth out of 14.