Chipsters ride hard and play hard, and The Chip knows all too well how the rigors of the road on those hard rides take their toll. People ride for thousands of miles to get here, then ride more once they’re here. Hard not to with all the great roads and natural beauty in the Black HIlls. Ultimately, the motorcycle that got you here might need a little TLC to get you back home. Luckily, The Chip has built a new one-stop moto shop for everything you’ll need, from parts to installation, in the heart of the free-access CrossRoads.
The new Buffalo Chip Garage presented by Fozzy’s Cycle Shop is a 2,400-square-foot facility featuring a hand-picked team of Harley-certified mechanics. If Paul “Fozzy” Fosdyck isn’t wrenching on your bike, rest assured, this talented team can address any of your mechanical needs. The Buffalo Chip Garage’s retail center is stocked with plenty of goods from sponsors Continental Tires, Yuasa Batteries, and Bassani Exhaust along with other top vendors. Continental’s offering a smoking deal on its ContiTour Special where you get a front tire free when you buy a rear from the Buffalo Chip Garage . Riders are undoubtedly going to be laying down some rubber, so be sure to check those tread depths before rolling home. If that wasn’t enough incentive, in celebration of its grand opening, bike owners who make major purchases of parts and accessories and have them installed get a free Yuasa battery (limited to the first 150).
“We built our six-bay garage so that all the riders who need repairs done or want new parts installed can have that work done by certified mechanics onsite," said Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff.
The Buffalo Chip Garage couldn’t be situated in a better location. There’s free bike parking, quick in-and-out service (but sadly no In-n-Out burgers!), and access to the non-stop entertainment and events at the free-access CrossRoads, so there’s no shortage of something to do while your bike is getting worked on. The CrossRoads hosts custom bike shows daily, stunt shows regularly, and bands like Big Skillet and The Hawkeyes rock the Big Engine Bar stage throughout the week.
From tire changes and smokin’ deals on Continentals to oil changes, installs, and battery swaps, the Buffalo Chip Garage can do it all. Bikes with fried electronics is common at the rally, especially on older motorcycles. Doing the biker shuffle down Lazelle and Main isn’t kind to old bikes. No worries, Fozzy and the team at the Garage gotcha covered. They can also do audio installation. Once the work’s all done, be sure to get your bike spiffed up at the Miss Buffalo Chip Bike Wash. The Buffalo Chip Garage is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can’t miss the new tin building towering above the CrossRoads.
