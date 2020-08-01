Chipsters ride hard and play hard, and The Chip knows all too well how the rigors of the road on those hard rides take their toll. People ride for thousands of miles to get here, then ride more once they’re here. Hard not to with all the great roads and natural beauty in the Black HIlls. Ultimately, the motorcycle that got you here might need a little TLC to get you back home. Luckily, The Chip has built a new one-stop moto shop for everything you’ll need, from parts to installation, in the heart of the free-access CrossRoads.

The new Buffalo Chip Garage presented by Fozzy’s Cycle Shop is a 2,400-square-foot facility featuring a hand-picked team of Harley-certified mechanics. If Paul “Fozzy” Fosdyck isn’t wrenching on your bike, rest assured, this talented team can address any of your mechanical needs. The Buffalo Chip Garage’s retail center is stocked with plenty of goods from sponsors Continental Tires, Yuasa Batteries, and Bassani Exhaust along with other top vendors. Continental’s offering a smoking deal on its ContiTour Special where you get a front tire free when you buy a rear from the Buffalo Chip Garage . Riders are undoubtedly going to be laying down some rubber, so be sure to check those tread depths before rolling home. If that wasn’t enough incentive, in celebration of its grand opening, bike owners who make major purchases of parts and accessories and have them installed get a free Yuasa battery (limited to the first 150).