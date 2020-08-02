Buffalo Chip Pulls Aces for Races

The Buffalo Chip had another ace up its sleeve because the Crazy John Street Drags are back again this year. This old school, run-what-ya-brung drag race down the middle of the Buffalo Chip’s amphitheater has quickly become a fan favorite. Sketchiness rules as bike’s back ends wiggle like fish on a line as fearless riders launch down the narrow patch of pavement at speeds up to 120 mph. It’s a hoot as baggers, Dynas, high-powered Harleys and the occasional lightning-quick Buell blast down the strip. The Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John will light up the Buffalo Chip’s Wolfman Jack Amphitheater Tuesday, August 11. You can do a racing double-header that day. Watch the Crazy John drags, then shoot across the street and catch the Buffalo Chip Super TT.

The riveting racing action doesn’t stop there. Kicking off the Buffalo Chip’s 2020 Race Series is the high-flying action of Renegades Off-Road Racing. Just about every type of high-powered four-wheeler will be ripping up the hillside at the Buffalo Chip PowerSports Complex. There’s a class for everybody, from Junior UTV all the way up to Pro UTV. When these bad boys unleash all that horsepower, look out as dirt’s gonna fly. The action gets started Friday, August 7, as the Renegades Off-Road Race Trials take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the races are the following day from 12 to 6 p.m.

The Chip’s final ace is the crew of the Gambler 500. This maniacal group of mini-bike loving, living-on-the-fringe types invaded Camp Zero a couple years ago, and no one’s been able to get rid of them since. Gamblers bring a whole ‘nother level of craziness to The Chip. These guys and gals show how much fun can be had on little bikes as Coleman 200cc Trail Mini Bikes buzz like flies in and around the Buffalo Chip. The carnival’s non-stop at Camp Zero across the street as Gamblers jam-pack the week with everything from Mini TT’s to Endurocross to drag races to a full-blown custom mini bike show. At the daily Gambler 500 Mini Bike TT and GoPowersports Barrel Races, riders can win up to $2,000 worth of prizes courtesy of GoPowersports and Sena. You don’t even have to bring your own mini bike because they’ll have a handful to borrow thanks to Coleman Powersports, SnapFabrications, and Camp Zero. The shenanigans don’t stop there as Gambler instigator Jason Lightner’s going to huck his legendary Porsche off a glorious pile of dirt in an event affectionately dubbed Gambler Hooptie X. Later in the week, they’re also planning the Gambler 500 Hooptie Huck, so if you’ve got a hooptie too and would like to launch that piece into the air, come on out and join the fun. Hooptie X kicks off Sunday, August 9, at high noon at Camp Zero while Hooptie Huck takes place Thursday, August 13, at the same location.