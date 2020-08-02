Buffalo Chip Pulls Aces for Races

You know what they say about the best laid plans. While the Buffalo Chip intended on once again showcasing the intense bar bangin’ action of American Flat Track and Roland Sands SuperHooligans at the 80th anniversary Sturgis Rally, fate had other plans. While it would have been easy to toss in your cards, that’s not the way the Buffalo Chip rolls. Enter the Xtreem Flat Track Buffalo Chip Super TT!
Never hurts to spice things up once in a while and the Buffalo Chip Super TT is going to be fire! Luckily, the Buffalo Chip has a prime piece of racing real estate right across the street from the campground, so Xtreem Flat Track President Jake Latimer and his father Frank, racers themselves, hooked up with AFT SuperTwins rider Rob “Bugs” Pearson to map out a new track at The Chip’s PowerSports Complex. With all the real estate over there, the Xtreme Flat Track Buffalo Chip Super TT is going to be longer, wider, faster, and wilder than your average TT. While a TT generally has to have at least one right turn and one elevation change or jump, just wait ‘till you see The Chip’s spin on it.
“To have a relationship with the Buffalo Chip is just incredible, and I think that specific event is going to be unlike anything anybody’s ever seen before in flat track racing because it truly is a Super TT,” said Xtreem Flat Track’s Jason Baffrey.
There’ll be $2,500 up for grabs in the Pro class and $500 in both the Hooligan and Open Vintage classes. Pros will have another crack at some cash in the nightly Ronnie Stratton Memorial Pro Dash for Cash, and with a big gap between the American Flat Track opener and its next race, it’s a prime opportunity for riders to keep their skills sharp and pocket some cash. Word is Dallas Daniels, the young phenom who just won his first AFT Singles race a couple weeks ago, might be interested in some of that money, especially since he’s got history with Xtreem. The Buffalo Chip will host two Super TT races, one on Tuesday, August 11, the other on Thursday, August 13, at the Buffalo Chip PowerSports Complex. Xtreem Flat Track is also hosting races at the Jackpine Gypsies short track and the Rapid City Half-Mile as part of the Ronnie Stratton Memorial Official Sturgis Rally Championship with riders earning points in each race and champions crowned in each class at the end of a grueling run of seven races in eight days.
The Buffalo Chip had another ace up its sleeve because the Crazy John Street Drags are back again this year. This old school, run-what-ya-brung drag race down the middle of the Buffalo Chip’s amphitheater has quickly become a fan favorite. Sketchiness rules as bike’s back ends wiggle like fish on a line as fearless riders launch down the narrow patch of pavement at speeds up to 120 mph. It’s a hoot as baggers, Dynas, high-powered Harleys and the occasional lightning-quick Buell blast down the strip. The Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John will light up the Buffalo Chip’s Wolfman Jack Amphitheater Tuesday, August 11. You can do a racing double-header that day. Watch the Crazy John drags, then shoot across the street and catch the Buffalo Chip Super TT.
The riveting racing action doesn’t stop there. Kicking off the Buffalo Chip’s 2020 Race Series is the high-flying action of Renegades Off-Road Racing. Just about every type of high-powered four-wheeler will be ripping up the hillside at the Buffalo Chip PowerSports Complex. There’s a class for everybody, from Junior UTV all the way up to Pro UTV. When these bad boys unleash all that horsepower, look out as dirt’s gonna fly. The action gets started Friday, August 7, as the Renegades Off-Road Race Trials take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the races are the following day from 12 to 6 p.m.
The Chip’s final ace is the crew of the Gambler 500. This maniacal group of mini-bike loving, living-on-the-fringe types invaded Camp Zero a couple years ago, and no one’s been able to get rid of them since. Gamblers bring a whole ‘nother level of craziness to The Chip. These guys and gals show how much fun can be had on little bikes as Coleman 200cc Trail Mini Bikes buzz like flies in and around the Buffalo Chip. The carnival’s non-stop at Camp Zero across the street as Gamblers jam-pack the week with everything from Mini TT’s to Endurocross to drag races to a full-blown custom mini bike show. At the daily Gambler 500 Mini Bike TT and GoPowersports Barrel Races, riders can win up to $2,000 worth of prizes courtesy of GoPowersports and Sena. You don’t even have to bring your own mini bike because they’ll have a handful to borrow thanks to Coleman Powersports, SnapFabrications, and Camp Zero. The shenanigans don’t stop there as Gambler instigator Jason Lightner’s going to huck his legendary Porsche off a glorious pile of dirt in an event affectionately dubbed Gambler Hooptie X. Later in the week, they’re also planning the Gambler 500 Hooptie Huck, so if you’ve got a hooptie too and would like to launch that piece into the air, come on out and join the fun. Hooptie X kicks off Sunday, August 9, at high noon at Camp Zero while Hooptie Huck takes place Thursday, August 13, at the same location.
When the best laid plans fall apart, shuffle the deck and draw again. Sturgis is rooted in racing, and The Chip stays true to those roots no matter what hand it’s dealt.
