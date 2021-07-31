Buffalo Chip Signature B4 Motorcycle

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has long been known as the place to be at the Sturgis Rally. Whether you’re spending your day riding through the beautiful hills of South Dakota on one of the venue’s signature rides, or you’re enjoying an ice-cold drink while checking out the bike shows and the iconic live music, the legendary Buffalo Chip has everything you need to make your rally one for the books. Literally everything. You can now even ride off on your own Sturgis Buffalo Chip signature motorcycle.

The Chip crew has teamed up with two renowned builders in the performance realm, Tim Sutherland and Lloyd Greer of Indian Motorcycle Charlotte and Lloyd’z Garage, who are recognized internationally for their design and performance work on Indian Motorcycles. The result is the Buffalo Chip B4 Signature Series.

Each exclusive, signature build starts out with a stock Indian Chieftain. Then Tim and Lloyd get their hands on it and work their magic for a unique creation. The first in their B4 signature line will make its debut at The Chip’s 40th consecutive festival and will be auctioned off at the Buffalo Chip Legends Ride, Aug. 9.