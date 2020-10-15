Buffalo Hunt Coaster opens at Fort Hays Chuckwagon

The Wild West meets the 21st century at Buffalo Hunt Coaster, the one-of-a-kind ride that recently opened at Fort Hays Chuckwagon.
The Buffalo Hunt Coaster is the brainchild of Herman Jones, who owns Fort Hays, and his son, Clint Jones. Five years in the making, the coaster is inspired by the buffalo-hunting scene from the film “Dances With Wolves.” The ride ties into the “Dances With Wolves” film set at Fort Hays.
The coaster portion of the multi-million-dollar ride opened Oct. 2. The coaster will remain open through Halloween weekend, said Clint, general manager at Fort Hays.
Special Buffalo Hunt Coaster rides in the dark are set for Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
“It’s an insane amount of fun but … it’s still very relaxed in terms of a roller coaster,” Clint said. “Once I rode this one, even my expectations were surpassed.”
Riders glide at 10 to 12 miles per hour downhill and through hairpin turns in a cart that swings. The ride does not have an age limit, Clint said, but riders must be at least 3 feet 2 inches tall.
Support Local Journalism
“We had a family out Sunday that probably each rode it about 10 times. Everybody loved it,” he said.
Depending on the weather, Clint anticipates the completed Buffalo Hunt Coaster could open as early as spring 2021.
“With the full experience, when you get into the ride, each seat will have a six-shooter. As you go through the ride and as you fly through a field of buffalo … each buffalo has an LED target,” Clint said.
As the fiberglass buffaloes fly by and above them, riders take aim at the targets. Riders will have to be fairly quick shooters, Clint said, and the targets will visually show whether riders made a hit.
“With the swinging seats, it’s very challenging,” Clint said. “By the time the ride’s over, you’ll be able to see what your score was. It’s very unique in that aspect where you get a complete scorecard. Riders can walk away comparing scores with (whoever) they rode with. They’ll know who was the best shot, and maybe they need to ride a couple of times to resolve the battle.”
The ride pulls together products from American and German manufacturing companies that produced the coaster, the buffalo and the targeting system, Clint said. He estimated Buffalo Hunt Coaster has already attracted hundreds of riders, in part because of its prime site along Mount Rushmore Road.
“We wanted to bring more families here onto our property. We came to a roller coaster as a way to creatively use the property,” he said. “We’ve got the right location for it.”
As an added benefit, the Buffalo Hunt Coaster provides a safe way to have fun during COVID-19. Carts on the outdoor attraction only seat two people and the carts themselves are spaced far apart for ample social distancing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!