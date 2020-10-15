Buffalo Hunt Coaster opens at Fort Hays Chuckwagon

“With the full experience, when you get into the ride, each seat will have a six-shooter. As you go through the ride and as you fly through a field of buffalo … each buffalo has an LED target,” Clint said.

As the fiberglass buffaloes fly by and above them, riders take aim at the targets. Riders will have to be fairly quick shooters, Clint said, and the targets will visually show whether riders made a hit.

“With the swinging seats, it’s very challenging,” Clint said. “By the time the ride’s over, you’ll be able to see what your score was. It’s very unique in that aspect where you get a complete scorecard. Riders can walk away comparing scores with (whoever) they rode with. They’ll know who was the best shot, and maybe they need to ride a couple of times to resolve the battle.”

The ride pulls together products from American and German manufacturing companies that produced the coaster, the buffalo and the targeting system, Clint said. He estimated Buffalo Hunt Coaster has already attracted hundreds of riders, in part because of its prime site along Mount Rushmore Road.

“We wanted to bring more families here onto our property. We came to a roller coaster as a way to creatively use the property,” he said. “We’ve got the right location for it.”

As an added benefit, the Buffalo Hunt Coaster provides a safe way to have fun during COVID-19. Carts on the outdoor attraction only seat two people and the carts themselves are spaced far apart for ample social distancing.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0