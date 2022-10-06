Building Blocks: Evidence specialist finds joy in lengthy career with city

Loyann Kistler was just looking for a well-paying job when she started with the police department at 19 years old.

"Starting a new family and a couple kids, and so pay was important," she said. "I just knew that if I tried to find a job somewhere else, I probably wouldn't get as much pay, but I also liked it here. It was a very interesting place to work.

"I just kind of never really wanted to look for something else."

Almost 39 years later, Kistler is the longest-serving city employee and currently works as an evidence specialist for the department.

Kistler was born and raised in Rapid City. She said the furthest she's been is moving to Black Hawk after getting married at 20 years old.

"My dad always joked he had three kids and he figured we'd grow up and move away and then they'd have places to visit, and we all three stayed here," she said.

Kistler said she does love to travel, but can't imagine living anywhere else. She said she loves hiking in the Black Hills, and loves geocaching, an outdoor activity in which people use a GPS receiver or cellphone to hide and find containers called "geocaches" or "caches."

Kistler said she learned about geocaching when she was on a church volleyball team in 2008.

"Once we found out what it was, (it was) that sounds fun, so let's kind of go to start it," she said.

She said one of the first times she went was with her daughter and her sister. Kistler said she's big on family. If she's not at work, she's outside or hanging out with her family.

As for sports, Kistler has played on and off church league teams. She also played softball when she was 16. She said she preferred first or third base.

Kistler said she doesn't have a favorite hiking location, but that she and her daughter were lucky enough to try many different trails. She said she went to a few from the Journal's 100 places to find in the Black Hills, which included Devil's Bathtub and Poet's Table in Custer.

Kistler said she started as a clerk, now known as support technicians, in December 1983 and married in February 1984. Kistler then moved to the records division in 1995 or 1996 and then a clerk for the police department's traffic division. In September 1999, she moved to parking enforcement.

She said she loved working outside and walking around downtown, especially in the summer. Kistler said she got to meet tourists and give advice on what to go see. In 2017, she became an evidence specialist. She said the position became open, never thought she would get it and then did.

Kistler said the most surprising thing about her job is seeing how much evidence comes through. She said some days there isn't much, but some days there's a lot more.

Kistler said she's seen many changes throughout the city, including building changes.

"There's been so many changes," she said. "I thought I should have been taking notes all these years, but you don't know. I can't even count how many chiefs have been through."

Kistler said she could retire, but she still loves her job and likes coming to work.