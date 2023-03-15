Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education's recent decision to hire Nicole Swigart is a decisive step away from the status quo. After three decades in the district and an eight-month long interim period, the board is sure they've found the right leader.

With a unanimous vote during last week's meeting, the board named Nicole Swigart the district's newest permanent superintendent. This development came after her eight months as interim CEO/superintendent. Much of Swigart's path to the leadership position is different from her predecessors, including her experience and the process by which she was hired.

Irregular hiring process

In the past, the school board would employ search firms that handle much of the hiring process. They survey school board members to help translate the board’s vision into criteria for candidates and review pertinent data about the district — like its needs and assets. Perhaps most notable is how firms place advertisements in national and trade publications to solicit applications even going so far to reach out to qualified candidates who have not applied. They also screen candidates, performing background checks.

This time, the board posted the position on the district’s website, Associated School Boards of South Dakota, School Administrators of South Dakota, Edweek Top School Jobs and Indeed.

The board also declined to involve other stakeholders in the decision as they have in the past. In 2016, the board included committees representing RCAS administration, RCAS teachers, and Elevate Rapid City. Those groups even conducted their own separate interviews.

Having been involved in the two previous superintendent searches as someone on those committees, Swigart said she felt it was pointless because the district was going to do what they think is best for the community and their constituents.

"What those committees say has no weight with the board. I know administrators who won't serve on interview committees because they don't feel listened to," Swigart said. "In both of the processes, the team I served on did not pick the person who got offered the job. I felt like it was just wasting my time."

During the school board meeting last week when Swigart was hired, a few board members expressed their reasoning for excluding a search firm from the process and also admitting that much of the process was not communicated to the public well. During previous processes, the board would update the public as they narrowed down their candidates.

Board member Michael Birkeland said some of the poor communication was due to privacy rights that disallow the discussion of employees in public forums. He also said the decision not to hire a firm was partly due to timeline and cost. According to him, search firms would have started their months-long process right now.

"Because we decided not to go with a firm, there were differences with the whole entire procedure," Birkeland said. "I can't speak to that anymore for legality reasons, but I wish we would have communicated that more clearly.

Board member Clay Colombe also said the board fell short with communicating the hiring process but is confident in Swigart and the work she has done during her interim position.

"Being entrusted with the district's resources is something I take very seriously," Colombe said. "I am confident in our decision and am very impressed with the work [Swigart] has done during a difficult situation."

Board member Jamie Clapham said Swigart was caught in the decision to either hire a firm or not and has handled it well.

"We wanted to be fiscally responsible. Search firms cost between $50,000-$70,000 and you're not even sure that they will find someone you like," Clapham said. "It speaks to her leadership and character how she handled being in the middle of this battle. We want a leader with a plan that is moving forward. We want to do better and we are doing better with this hiring."

Qualification

Though she has not earned a PhD like her predecessors, Swigart has two master's degrees, one in literacy and one in educational leadership and administration from the University of Sioux Falls, a private Christian liberal arts university.

Though she has a tremendous respect for those with doctoral degrees, Swigart said her organic progression into the role should not be underestimated. She has had great mentors for many years, she added.

"I love my story. I was the first person in my family to graduate from college. When I got done I didn't even know what a master's was," Swigart said. "I've had phenomenal leaders in this district who invested a lot of time and energy teaching me. I especially credit Ken Burnham (a previous principal at Stevens who died two years ago) who said he saw something in me when he gave me my first full-time job."

Dissimilarities with the new superintendent continue with her employment contract. Including less pay, she said there are fewer bells, whistles and cars included.

"The person who makes the most money in the district can also afford a car, right?" Swigart said. "It looks very much like a director's contract. Which I applaud the board for."

Swigart said other superintendents might want to use RCAS as a stepping stone to go somewhere else but she has only one want on her mind.

"I have no desire to ever leave this district. I want to see it succeed," Swigart said. "If I didn't get this job, I would have either gone back to my old job or retired, but I'm here and I'm not going anywhere else."

Locally sourced

Swigart agreed with the board members that time was running out to hire a superintendent. Typically, superintendents are hired at the start of the academic fiscal year on July 1. Because many of the budgetary decisions are made in March when the legislative session ends, she said this transition is difficult considering the new superintendent operates under a budget created by their predecessor.

Not only does her presence during budgetary decisions help her hit the ground running into the new fiscal year, but, she added, because she has spent the last 34 years being a teacher or liaison in the district, there is almost no learning curve for her.

"Most superintendents coming into a district spend the first six months learning district staff, where buildings are and the community," Swigart said. "I've always paid attention to what leadership was doing. I don't have to learn names and jobs and how we work together in this district."

Colombe said he wanted someone who is local to lessen the learning curve and because they will know the challenges the district is facing. He also confirmed that out of the nine applicants, two were from South Dakota; Swigart was the only candidate from the district.

New role

Though her first days included hiring formalities and media obligations, Swigart said much of her days have been the same as when she was in the interim role. She had meetings regarding the upcoming feathering ceremony of Native American high school graduates, legislative decisions and a considerable amount of time talking with parents about open enrollment for soon-to-be and current students of Canyon Lake Elementary, which will be closing after the next school year.

She said these conversations point to an area of focus for her in the new role: communication. Especially as it relates to how budgeting works and the infrastructure needs of the district, Swigart wants to avoid surprising the community with important decisions, like what happened with the closure of Canyon Lake Elementary.

"I think that I falsely believed that the whole community knew the impending closure because I knew it. I've come to learn that I knew it because I have been really involved in the district," Swigart said. "We invested almost $500,000 in the 'Band-Aid' fix. The community thought we fixed everything that we needed which was not true. There were still many issues and we should have conveyed that information."

The "Band-Aid" fix references the school district's repair of Canyon Lake's HVAC systems, IT server room, four classrooms and two restrooms in the early months of 2022 to keep the school safely operating. Big ticket fixes like it can be more common, according to Swigart.

"Rapid City built over half of the schools in the district during a building boom from the late '40s and early '60s. Because there were so many schools, people thought that the district's infrastructure was fine. Now we're in 2023 and we're not fine," Swigart said. "I promise you that even a million dollars isn't going to fix the problems in some of our buildings. It's going to take a lot more."

She believes the district needs to formulate a bond to put in front of RCAS voters that would build a new elementary school. She said this communal examination and discussion of the district's infrastructure needs can be the start of an era where the board is continually communicating with the community about the district's building needs.

In addition to a new elementary school, Swigart wants Rapid City to build a regional career and technical education (CTE) center where students can get trained in a specific trade like welding, auto body repair, or HVAC work.

"I truly believe that South Dakota needs to look at a third way for kids to complete school," Swigart said. "I would love to see kids who have given up on the traditional path to have another option for success and to have something to hang their hat on."

Motivation

She had never aspired to be a superintendent but when Dr. Lori Simon announced her resignation in 2022, Swigart asked herself if anyone was to take over, why not her? She was concerned that somebody new would assume the role and not have a deep understanding of the needs of families in the district like she does.

Though her pressing concerns drove her to apply, it was her mother who planted the seed.

"My mom said, 'Honey, you should put in for it. You'd be a really good superintendent.' I told her that I'm not going to be superintendent," Swigart said. "Now she says 'See, I told you.'"