Bull riding & fighting school teaches tricks of the trade

“This was my first year doing the school, but I’ve known the Bothwell’s for a handful of years now and they hit me up early this year and asked me if I wanted to be a part of it,” said Savage, the 2005 National High School champion. “I put on a bull riding school in Casper in April every year, and it’s something I like to do, so I was more than glad to get to do it. I like to help the next generation coming up, and it helps me, too, to just get back to the basics. It helps kids out a lot and really it helps me out a bunch, too.”

Dylan Bradford, a junior at Herreid/Selby High School, earned the award as the school’s top senior bull rider.

“Counting this year, I’ve been there three times,” Bradford said. “They were all good teachers, and it was nice to get on good bulls and learn all you can. This year I learned how to slide and ride and not just get that comfortable seat so you can react when they come out. I didn’t expect to win, and it didn’t really matter to me. I was there to learn and not to win. I wanted to learn all I could and get everything out of it I could.”

Cooper Filipek earned the distinction as the top-hand among the bull fighting continent. Perhaps not surprising given the unique perspective the Rapid City Central junior takes with him into the rodeo arena.