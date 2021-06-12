Bullets hold on for win over Sidney at Jim Scull

The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets ran out to leads of 7-1 and 10-3, before holding on for a 10-7 win over Sidney, Neb., in the Jim Scull Tournament Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Sidney scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and had two baserunners on with one out before Bullets reliever Garret Deuter got a strikeout and ground ball to get out of the jam.
The Bullets scored two runs in the top of the third, three in the fourth and two ore in the fifth for a 7-1 lead. Post 22 added one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the 10-3 advantage.
The Bullets, 10-8, had six hits by six different players, with Ryan Larson knocking in two runs, Brant Thaler, Martin LaGrande and Ian Feeger all driving home one run.
Spearfish got a complete-game shutout by Brady Hartwig and Post 164 stopped the Casper Wildcats 5-0.
Hartwig scattered six hits, but walked just one batter and struck out eight.
Jonathan Bloom and Carter Lyon had two hits each for Spearfish, while Ty Sieber drove home two runs and Aiden Haight and Cody Chapman had o17-17, one RBI each.
The Post 22 Expos remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 13-6 win over the Cheyenne Coyotes 18U squad in the late game Saturday night.
The Expos overcame three runs by Cheyenne to open the game and scored 10 straight before the Coyotes scored three times in the top of the fifth. The Expos responded with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Zeke Farlee, Easton Ogle, Tyler Roach and Philip Bentz all had two hits, with Farlee driving in three runs, Ogle and Roach two runs each.
The tournament continues Sunday with games at Pete Lien and McKeague Field.
Sturgis splits in Williston
After a day off because of rain, the Sturgis Titans earned a split at the Truweather Invitational Saturday in Williston, N.D.
The Titans fell to the Williston Keybirds 403, but bounced back in a big way to blank the Bottineau Braves 15-0 in four innings.
Against Williston, the titans rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Williston responded with a run in the bottom of the inning for what proved to be the winning run.
Ridge Inhofer and David Anderson both had two hits for Sturgis.
Against Bottineau, the Titans scored eight in the second and seven in the third to run away with the mercy-rule win.
Owen Cass knocked in four runs, while Dustin Alan had three hits, scored three runs and had two RBI. Kian Peters had two hits and two RBI, while Anderson and Dawson Inhofer both drove home two runs.
Sturgis, 6-6, will continue in the tournament Sunday against Great Falls, Neb., at 11:30 p.m. MT in the semifinals.
College
Sasquatch fall to Spuds
The Spearfish Sasquatch got in a shootout with Canyon City and came out on the short end, 17-12, Saturday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The Spud jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the third inning, scoring seven runs in the second. The Sasquatch played catch-up the rest of the way, cutting the lead to 15-9 in the sixth, only to see Canyon City score three times in the seventh.
Rey Lozano had three hits and two RBI for the Sasquatch, with Nicky Winterstein having two hits and four RBI and Ben Parker with two hits and one RBI. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman had one RBI and fellow former Post 22 teammate Isaac Arnold pitched one scoreless inning in his debut with the team, giving up one hit and one walk.
Spearfish, 11-4, hosts the Spuds, 5-10, again Sunday at 4:35 p.m.