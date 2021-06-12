Bullets hold on for win over Sidney at Jim Scull

The Expos overcame three runs by Cheyenne to open the game and scored 10 straight before the Coyotes scored three times in the top of the fifth. The Expos responded with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Zeke Farlee, Easton Ogle, Tyler Roach and Philip Bentz all had two hits, with Farlee driving in three runs, Ogle and Roach two runs each.

The tournament continues Sunday with games at Pete Lien and McKeague Field.

Sturgis splits in Williston

After a day off because of rain, the Sturgis Titans earned a split at the Truweather Invitational Saturday in Williston, N.D.

The Titans fell to the Williston Keybirds 403, but bounced back in a big way to blank the Bottineau Braves 15-0 in four innings.

Against Williston, the titans rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Williston responded with a run in the bottom of the inning for what proved to be the winning run.

Ridge Inhofer and David Anderson both had two hits for Sturgis.

Against Bottineau, the Titans scored eight in the second and seven in the third to run away with the mercy-rule win.