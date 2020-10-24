Burke's Person, Kimball/White Lake wins girls Class B titles

The Wildkats collected 33 points and beat Aberdeen Christian by six points to claim the title.

“We had high hopes and expectations, but we weren’t sure with the weather and a lot of great teams in there,” Kimball/White Lake head coach Stephanie McCord said. “The girls all ran very well. They had that look in their eyes. They knew they were going to go out there to do something special, and they did it.”

Sidney McCord led her team by finishing in 12th place with a time of 21:01.19. Taya Chelmo placed 20th with a time of 21:21.41 time, and Autumn Baker’s 21:33.03 time was good enough for 27th. Christine Gaulke and Summer Skluzak also picked up points for the Wildkats with 31st and 72nd place performances, respectively.

Stephanie McCord said the weather was a possible issue, but it was warmer and less windy than she expected.

“We were a little concerned with it maybe being slippery in some places,” she said. “But we knew everybody else was in the exact same position as we were, and we tried to look at it as an adventure.”