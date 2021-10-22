Burt wins head-coaching debut as familiar faces help Rush claim season-opener

Before the excitement, nervousness and intrigue of season-opening hockey began Friday night, Scott Burt awarded himself a few moments before puckdrop to soak it all in, observing The Monument Ice Arena from the top row.

“Every game I like to see how they look and how they’re rolling and how their lines are,” Burt said. “It’s pretty special to automatically see what’s going on and seeing people coming in.”

In his head-coaching debut, Burt wanted a win, of course, but he wanted his rag-tag team of young guns to play hard.

The greenhorns showed their stuff, but it was the returning skaters from last season’s squad who contributed much in the Rush’s 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers to give Burt his inaugural win.

“We’ve only got a handful of guys returning this year, so you needed those guys to step up tonight and they did,” said Garret Klotz, Rapid City’s oldest player, who scored a goal. “Myself included and (Stephen) Baylis, we both sniped, so it was good. It’s what we need from guys who have been around the league.”

Speaking of returners, Dave Tendeck, the 21-year-old former draft pick taking over Goalie No. 1 duties, was solid to open his second pro season, amassing 42 saves.

“It starts away from the rink. It starts with stretching at home, just being focused and doing all the small things,” Tendeck said. “Winning and having good performances is just a byproduct of doing the right things.”

Burt’s tenure got off to a rocky start when he errantly left a player off his lineup card. Not afraid to admit his mistake, he said afterward that the learning curve for those inexperienced applies to everyone.

“Not only do the younger guys and the older guys make mistakes in their first game, I made a big mistake too,” he said. “I took full responsibility for that and that was on me.”

Tendeck let up his first goal in the opening period when a shot off a rebound was redirected into his net and credited to Jack Doremus at 15:06.

Klotz, the 30-year-old in his fourth season in the Black Hills, leveled the game at 2:45 of the middle frame when he snapped a shot off a faceoff and found the top-right corner of the net.

Max Coatta put Rapid City (1-0-0) in front 2-1 when he called for a pass and received a cross-ice slide from Logan Nelson and buried a wide, an understatedly wide, open backdoor one-timer on a power play at 15:52 of the second period.

Tulsa (0-1-0) tied it up at 1:47 of the third when Rapid City turned the puck over in its own zone and Nathan Larose put away a backhander shorthanded.

But Baylis, who competed in 43 games for the Rush last season, answered only 37 seconds later when, on the same man-advantage, popped the water bottle from the left side to quickly give the lead back to the Rush.

“Special teams is huge, especially in this league,” Klotz said. “When you can capitalize on special teams, on the power play, it’s huge.”

Newcomer Hudson Elynuik added an insurance goal at 12:49 of the final frame when he scooped up a loose puck in his own zone and fended off a defender upon entry before stuffing in a wrap-around for his second point of the period.

Tendeck stopped six saves down the stretch to move to 1-0-0 on the young season.

“We’ve thrown a lot of information at these players in the last few days and few weeks,” Burt said. “And we’re just happy to get it rolling.”

The Rush return to The Monument for the second of two meetings with the Oilers on Saturday. Puckdrop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

