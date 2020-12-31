Business owners frustrated at pace of coronavirus grants

(AP) — As an initial deadline passed Wednesday for South Dakota's $450 million grant program to help small businesses upended by the pandemic, fewer than 20% of nearly 6,000 applicants have seen any money.

The deadline has been extended by the federal government, but some business owners expressed frustration at what they described as snags in the application process and a monthslong wait for the grants.

The grant program is a cornerstone of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's plan to spend $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus money, sending nearly a third to small businesses, startups and nonprofits that can show they have been hurt financially by the pandemic. But from bed and breakfasts in Sioux Falls to rodeo operators in Pierre, business owners have been left waiting for word on relief as they try to adapt to the economic uncertainty and shape plans for next year.

“It's so sad. I mean, I’m drowning,” said Michael Haskett, who owns a Sioux Falls cafe.

He's among the few whose applications have been processed. He received just over $10,000 last week and was waiting to hear on his application for a second round of grants the governor opened on Dec. 11. But Haskett has not heard of anyone else in the Sioux Falls restaurant business who has received funds.