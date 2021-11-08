Buying Bison: Families keep the Custer State Park auction tradition alive

Five-year-old Cooper Kloeckl tagged along to help his father load bison following the 56th Annual Fall Classic Custer State Park Bison Auction on Saturday, which also happened to be Bison Day.

Cody Kloeckl, who manages Jump Off Buffalo Ranch in Buffalo, purchased a mix of 93 bull calves and yearling heifers, which sold for about $60,000. Cooper often helps his dad around the ranch and even tried his hand at bidding with his two-year-old sister during the auction.

“They were trying to bid on animals that we weren’t wanting to buy,” Kloeckl laughed, “but that’s a part of having kids.”

Kloeckl said when choosing which bison to bid on, he’s focuses on return on investment.

“It depends on their weight, what you buy them at. I mean basically you try and figure out a dollar-per-pound of what your break-even is, and then you try to figure out where you want your profits to be,” he said.

A total of 398 bison were sold Saturday at this year's auction. Jason Gooder, natural resource program manager for Custer State Park, said the number usually fluctuates around 350, based on how many calves are born in the spring and how many bison the park decides to keep over winter, which is usually about 1,000. After the bison are brought through the corals during the roundup, they are sorted before the auction sale.

“The animal is weighed, the ID’s checked and then based off of weight and overall health of the animal, then we decide where it’s going to go” Gooder said.

In addition to weighing each animal, the cows are “preg- tested.” Some are selected to return to the herd, and others are auctioned off as either bred heifers (pregnant heifers) or open heifers. Bulls also go through fertility testing, and those that fail are may be sold as grade bulls or possibly returned to the park to be hunted as part of the non-trophy bison hunt program.

Eddie and Frida Gaw have been traveling to the Custer State Park for the annual auction from Cookeville, Tennessee, for the past 12 years.

Eddie Gaw said he used to raise cattle but switched to bison 16 years ago when he sold just five buffalo bulls at $20,500 compared to a sale of 20 head of cattle for $20,000.

“I came back and sold all my cattle, and we’ve raised bison ever since,” he said.

Gaw purchased two breeding bulls for $2,900 each at the auction. Gaw said he runs 125 to 150 head of bison at his Lazy G Ranch and runs one bull to about 12 to 15 cows, changing the bulls out every three years.

“To me the bull is your herd, so that’s why you want good bulls, and I like quality of the animals here in Custer,” he said.

Gaw noted the affinity he has for the animals themselves.

“If you just look one in the eye, it’ll do something do you,” he said.

Kloeckl noted that as long as he keeps the facilities and infrastructure up, the buffalo basically take care of themselves.

“The creature itself is just very majestic,” Kloeckl said. “They’re built for this country.”

