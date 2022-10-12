Calder Brooks assigned to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that center Calder Brooks has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers and added to the training camp roster.

Brooks was signed to a two-way AHL contract by the Wranglers in August. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Rush where he appeared in 43 games and recorded 19 goals and 18 assists.

During the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Brooks skated in all 11 of Rapid City’s games and finished with five goals and eight assists.

Rush training camp began on Monday and the team will be on the ice each day throughout the week at 10:00 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Practices are open to the public and the doors to the arena will open at 9:45 a.m.

The team will hold its annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

The game is free to attend and in lieu of admission, the Rush ask that fans bring a canned good donation to Feeding South Dakota, who will be collecting donations at the game.