ECHL HOCKEY

Calder Brooks called up to AHL Henderson

Rapid City's Calder Brooks (19) celebrates scoring a goal in the second period of Friday night's game against Kansas City at the Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that center Calder Brooks has been called up to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Brooks has appeared in 36 games for the Rush this season and has 14 goals and 13 assists.

He heads to Henderson with an active five-game point streak; he has three goals and two assists in his last five games. This will be Brooks’ second career appearance in the AHL. He previously played three games for the Hartford Wolfpack in 2015.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

