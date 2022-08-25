Calgary Flames announced as new Rush affiliate

Three years ago, the Rapid City Rush was an organization with little negotiating power and one on the bottom of NHL teams’ wish lists.

In the midst of an embezzlement scandal in the front office and poor performances on the ice without the help of an affiliate, the Rush changed ownership and managed to sign an agreement with the Arizona Coyotes. Their new owners, Spire Sports + Entertainment, cleaned up the scandal and financially stabilized the franchise, then in 2021 hired a new head coach who led the team to their first playoff berth in seven years.

On Thursday morning, the organization took the next step in its development, announcing at a press conference a new affiliation agreement with the Calgary Flames and its AHL team the Calgary Wranglers, two squads that have experienced recent success and development of their own.

“This is a big day within our organization,” Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. “With the familiarity, trusts, beliefs and vision we all share, we believe affiliating with Calgary was the right move for us. We aim high to develop young prospects and seasoned players to help them reach their dream of competing at the highest level. We will continue to build our culture and winning ways to make the Black Hills proud.”

Rapid City parted ways with Arizona this offseason after three years, and when looking for a new affiliate, team president Todd Mackin said Calgary stood out immediately due to shared goals of growth and development of players, coaches and team personnel.

“I say it so much, but I really truly believe it here and I think you see it with the call-ups and things like that, we believe in developing our people and we want the best people here,” Mackin said. “We understand that we’re only going to have them for a short amount of time because they will get to that next organization, and if you create that culture and you believe in that culture, just like the Flames do, I think the sky’s the limit for your organization.”

Due to the progress of the Rush, the ownership group was able to negotiate better and conduct meetings with stronger NHL organizations. The Flames have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three of the past four seasons and won the Pacific Division title twice during that stretch. This spring, they advanced to the Western Conference semifinals where they fell to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

The Wranglers played as the Stockton Heat this season before moving to Alberta. They recorded the second best record in the AHL and reached the Western Conference finals.

“We feel the ownership you have here, led by (Rush co-owner) Jeff (Dickerson) and his group, is second to none,” Flames assistant general manager Brad Pascall said. “The passion that they have for the city, for the organization, for the players, the culture they’re bringing here was something that was so exciting for us, to have those conversations and get to this place to be a potential partner in the organization.”

Pascall said there are a lot of “organizational synergies” between the three franchises, and that the Rush serve as an important piece of the Flames’ three-tiered system of player development. Burt guaranteed that future NHL players will be seen at The Monument Ice Arena.

“Every time I’ve talked to (Burt) and his staff, you get off the phone and there’s just excitement,” Pascall said. “The excitement that is building around this organization, around this team. For us as the Calgary Flames, we really wanted to be a part of it.”

In addition to Rapid City’s drought-ending playoff berth, Burt also guided the team to a franchise record for single-season points in the ECHL and a Kelly Cup Playoff first-round series victory. With more help from his affiliate, something that was lacking with Arizona, Burt sees a deeper run in the near future.

“At the end of the year, (assistant coach) Jeremy (Gates) and I were sitting there looking at our wall, and we believed if we had three players from an affiliation, if we had help, we’re winning a division title. We’re close to a championship team,” he said. “So we’re adding players, they’re giving us the confidence to add some players, top high-end players, prospects, to take our team, organization and game to another level.”

Burt also has close relationships with the coaching staff of the Wranglers, saying his and their families are close. The ability to be candid and forthcoming as it relates to roster moves and player development, while also learning from higher-ups, will prove beneficial, Pascall said.

“You’re always looking to grow as a person and as a coach and look at new experiences, so having those relationships I think he can bounce ideas off, talk about different players, talk about different systems,” he said. “Those are some positive things where I think Scott has those relationships, he can have open conversations and a dialogue, to help him as a coach, but help both organizations succeed.”

Burt said he feels no added pressure to perform under the umbrella of a successful NHL organization, but that the expectations for his squad are higher.

With them having the trust of us here and the understanding of the facilities that we have and the ownership that we have and our goals and what we do with the structure and the details that we put in every day, we want this to be pro,” he said. “This is no gimmick down here, this is next-level stuff.”