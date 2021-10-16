Camp, Theis help USD beat Northern Iowa 34-21

The Bulldogs were slightly outgained by the Cowboys but scored all their points off turnovers, the three scoring drives covering a total of only 50 yards.

The longest of the scoring drives — 41 yards — came after Sean Chambers fumbled on a keeper which led to Jake Haener's 2-yard TD toss to Juan Rodriguez for the only points of the first half.

Malachi Langley picked off a tipped pass and returned it 33 yards to the Wyoming 6 and three plays later Haener threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jalen Cropper late in the third quarter.

Williams returned another Chambers interception 14 yards to the Cowboys 27 with Cesar Silva kicking a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State bounced back from a 27-24 loss in its previous game at Hawaii on Oct. 2 that dropped the Bulldogs from the Associated Press Top 25.

Chambers threw three of the interceptions along with his lost fumble.

Missed opportunities hurt Huskers in 30-23 loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tanner Morgan threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards and another score on Saturday as Minnesota defeated Nebraska 30-23.