Camp, Theis help USD beat Northern Iowa 34-21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis had 29 carries for 113 yards and a score, and South Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21 on Saturday in battle between two of the top programs in the FCS.
Camp was 16-of-20 passing for 153 yards with no interceptions. Nate Thomas, who finished with 14 carries for 59 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to give South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 33-12 lead late in the third quarter.
A muffed punt by Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2) — ranked No. 17 in the FCS coaches poll — deep in its own territory gave the Coyotes the ball at the 13 and three plays later Camp threw a 5-yard TD pass to Carter Bell to open the scoring with 1:11 left in the first quarter. After an interception by Daraun McKinney on the next play from scrimmage, Theis capped a five-play, 20-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run on the final play of the period.
Theo Day completed 25 of 35 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and Victor McShane bounced off multiple defenders on a 62-yard scoring run, for Northern Iowa.
Mason Lorber made a 31- and 45-yard field goals for No. 21 South Dakota.
Jacks break away for 41-17 win over WIU
MACOMB, Ill. — Chris Oladokun threw for two touchdowns, Pierre Strong Jr. ran for two and South Dakota State broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter in taking a 41-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.
South Dakota State led 13-10 at halftime before Kinser Madison blocked a punt and Canyon Bauer returned it 9 yards early in the third quarter. After the Leathernecks rebounded with Myles Wanza's 15-yard TD run, the Jackrabbits added TDs on a 17-yard run by Strong and a Jaxon Janke 21-yard reception to lead 34-17 heading into the final quarter.
Strong, who added his second touchdown of the game and ninth this season in the fourth quarter, finished with 122 yards on 19 carries. He collected his fifth 100-yard game this season and 15th of his career.
Janke finished with 101 yards receiving on nine catches for the Jackrabbits (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll.
Connor Sampson was 29-of-51 passing for 207 yards but no scores for the Leathernecks (1-6, 1-3).
Fresno State shuts out Wyoming on road 17-0
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Evan Williams made two of Fresno State's four interceptions and Wyoming turned the ball over five times as the Bulldogs blanked Wyoming 17-0 on Saturday.
Wyoming (4-2, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) was shut out for the first time since being blanked 45-0 by TCU in 2010. The shutout was the second for the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2) this year, having beaten UConn 45-0 in their season opener, but the first on the road since Nov. 2, 1974, 41-0 over Cal State Northridge.
The Bulldogs were slightly outgained by the Cowboys but scored all their points off turnovers, the three scoring drives covering a total of only 50 yards.
The longest of the scoring drives — 41 yards — came after Sean Chambers fumbled on a keeper which led to Jake Haener's 2-yard TD toss to Juan Rodriguez for the only points of the first half.
Malachi Langley picked off a tipped pass and returned it 33 yards to the Wyoming 6 and three plays later Haener threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jalen Cropper late in the third quarter.
Williams returned another Chambers interception 14 yards to the Cowboys 27 with Cesar Silva kicking a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Fresno State bounced back from a 27-24 loss in its previous game at Hawaii on Oct. 2 that dropped the Bulldogs from the Associated Press Top 25.
Chambers threw three of the interceptions along with his lost fumble.
Missed opportunities hurt Huskers in 30-23 loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Tanner Morgan threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards and another score on Saturday as Minnesota defeated Nebraska 30-23.
The Gophers dominated the first half, taking a 21-9 lead behind near-perfect passing from Morgan. But Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) flipped the script in the second half, forcing two interceptions to get back into the game. However, a number of missed opportunities prevented the Huskers from taking the lead and allowed Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) to hang on.
Given short fields twice in the third quarter after Minnesota punts, the Huskers drove deep into Gophers territory but came up empty both times. First, the Gophers defense made three consecutive stops at the goal line to force a turnover on downs. Then Nebraska kicker Connor Culp missed a 27-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Huskers faced another decision midway through the fourth quarter when it was fourth-and-10 from the Minnesota 34. Trailing 21-16, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost elected to go for it, but a heavy pass rush forced an incompletion and another turnover on downs.
That led to the game's key sequence. On the ensuing drive, the Gophers punted instead of electing to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield. On first down from his own 11, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was wrapped up in the end zone by Esezi Otomewo. Martinez threw the ball away but was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety that made it 23-16.
Minnesota got the ball back after the safety and pushed its lead to 30-16 on a 56-yard touchdown run by Bryce Williams with 2:12 to play.