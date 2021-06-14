Campaign staffer for Billie Sutton hired to lead South Dakota Democratic Party

A campaign staffer for former gubernatorial candidate and South Dakota lawmaker Billie Sutton will lead the state Democratic Party.

The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) announced in a news release late Monday that Berk Ehrmantraut, a Beresford native, has been tapped as the next executive director of the party. He succeeds Pam Cole, who resigned from the position earlier this year to take a more active role in a campaign to expand Medicaid in South Dakota.

"It’s always great to bring a young person back to South Dakota. It is even better to bring back someone who is committed to advancing policies that help working families and building the Democratic party across the state," said Randy Seiler, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ehrmantraut comes back to South Dakota after most recently working as a senior digital communications manager at Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

In 2018, he worked for the Billie Sutton for South Dakota Governor campaign, which raised more than $3.6 million and led to one of the closest gubernatorial races in decades.