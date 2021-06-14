 Skip to main content
Campaign staffer for Billie Sutton hired to lead South Dakota Democratic Party
Campaign staffer for Billie Sutton hired to lead South Dakota Democratic Party

  • Updated
SD Democrat logo.png

A campaign staffer for former gubernatorial candidate and South Dakota lawmaker Billie Sutton will lead the state Democratic Party.

The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) announced in a news release late Monday that Berk Ehrmantraut, a Beresford native, has been tapped as the next executive director of the party. He succeeds Pam Cole, who resigned from the position earlier this year to take a more active role in a campaign to expand Medicaid in South Dakota.

"It’s always great to bring a young person back to South Dakota. It is even better to bring back someone who is committed to advancing policies that help working families and building the Democratic party across the state," said Randy Seiler, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

Ehrmantraut comes back to South Dakota after most recently working as a senior digital communications manager at Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

In 2018, he worked for the Billie Sutton for South Dakota Governor campaign, which raised more than $3.6 million and led to one of the closest gubernatorial races in decades.

"Berk is smart, hardworking, diligent and a great organizer," Sutton said in a statement Monday. "He is committed to South Dakota's future. He will be a terrific asset to South Dakota in this new role."

Ehrmantraut officially begins in his capacity as executive director June 28 and will attend the South Dakota Democratic Party’s McGovern Day events June 25 and 26. He says he's eager to get to work.

"I look forward to making a difference in the lives of South Dakotans by working hard every day to elect Democrats up and down the ballot," he said.

